PSG will host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi final second leg at the Parc Des Princes stadium as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit and book their place in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley.

The first leg was decided by a first half strike from Niklas Fulkberg which handed Dortmund the lead of the tie. Kylian Mbappe and PSG now will need to pull off another comeback like the one they pulled against Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Where will PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final match be played?

The Champions League semi final second leg between PSG and Dortmund will take place at the Parc Des Princes stadium in Paris.

When will PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final match be played?

The Champions League semi final second leg between PSG and Dortmund is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday 7th May at 21:00 CET. (8th May 12:30 AM, IST)

How do I watch PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final in India?

The Champions League semi final second leg between PSG and Dortmund will be broadcasted in India on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watchPSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final second leg live streaming in India on the Sony Liv app

How to watch PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final live streaming in USA?

PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final live streaming in USA will take place on Paramount +. The live telecast will take place on CBS Sports.

How to watch PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of London Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 1.

How to watch PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch PSG vs Dortmund Champions League semi final live streaming in Australia on Stan Sport.