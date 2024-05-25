PSG vs Lyon Live Streaming: How to watch French Cup final live in India, USA, UK and Australia

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe is all set to play his final game for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the french cup final against Arch Nemesis Lyon. Mbappe will want to end his seven year stint in the French Capital by winning another domestic silverware before he heads to his potential new club in Real Madrid.v

Where will PSG vs Lyon French Cup final be played?

The French Cup final between PSG and Lyon will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

When will PSG vs Lyon French Cup final match be played?

The French Cup final between PSG vs Lyon French Cup finalwill be played at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 26th.

How do I watch PSG vs Lyon French Cup final in India?

There is no official television broadcaster announced for French Cup final between Lyon and PSG.

How to watch PSG vs Lyon French Cup final live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch PSG vs Lyon live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch PSG vs Lyon French Cup final live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the French Cup final match between PSG and Lyon will be broadcast live on Fox sports. The PSG vs Lyon French Cup final live streaming will be available on Fubo TV.

How to watch PSG vs Lyon French Cup final live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch PSG vs Lyon French Cup final live streaming on bet365 live streaming service.

How to watch the PSG vs Lyon French Cup final live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the PSG vs Lyon French Cup final live streaming in Australia on Bein Sports 2.