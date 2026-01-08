Updated 8 January 2026 at 20:53 IST
PSG vs Marseille Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The French Trophee des Champions Match Live In India?
SG and Marseille clash in the 2026 Trophee des Champions in Kuwait. PSG chase another title, while Marseille aim to end their drought since 2011 in this fiery Le Classique season opener.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille are all set to kick off the French season in 2026 with the French Trophee des Champions, also known as Le Classique. The highly anticipated competition has significant weight as two fierce rivals will be in action against each other.
The French Trophee des Champions is the first major trophy of the season, where the winners of Ligue 1 and Coupe de France will lock horns. Given that Paris Saint-Germain has won both titles, number two-positioned Marseille will enter the competition and would face the French titans.
PSG have dominated the competition in recent years and have been claiming titles with ease. Marseille last lifted the trophy in 2011 and will be keen to make a push to win the title.
Expect a fiery competition in Kuwait, as the fans will witness two titanic French football teams put up a spirited performance for the title. PSG will be aiming for another title victory, while Marseille will be determined to reclaim pride in such a humongous stage.
PSG vs Marseille, French Trophee des Champions Match Live Streaming Details
When will the PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions match take place?
The PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions match will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026.
Where will the PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions match take place?
The PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions Match will take place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.
What time will the PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions match start?
The PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday (07:00 PM local time).
Where can you watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions Match?
The PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions Match will not have a live broadcast in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions Match?
The PSG vs Marseille French Trophee des Champions Match will not be live-streamed in India. Fans can keep track of the match's score from the teams' respective social media handles.
