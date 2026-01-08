Updated 8 January 2026 at 13:40 IST
WATCH: Neymar Lives The 'Dark Knight Dream', Flaunts The Iconic Batmobile Replica, Private Jet, Airbus Helicopter
Neymar went through a minor surgery on his left knee recently and confirmed that he will stay with Santos until the end of 2026.
Neymar Jr., despite all the talent that he has, continues to be plagued with injury issues. The Brazilian superstar was once considered as someone who could form football's biggest trinity with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but never-ending injury issues left his career in shambles. The Brazilian superstar is currently playing for Santos FC, and his hopes of playing the World Cup are still alive.
"Santos is my place, I'm at home. It's with you that I want to achieve the dreams that are still missing," said Neymar Jr. in a video. Neymar has committed that he will continue to play with Santos till the end of 2026.
Neymar Flaunts Rs 525 Crore Luxury Fleet
The Santos and Brazil superstar recently gave a sneak peek into his dreamy entourage, and it has a special relation to Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale's Dark Knight. Neymar's entourage consists of a replica of the Batmobile used by the DC Comics superhero in The Dark Knight Returns that costs around 1.3 million euros, a Dassault Falcon 900LX private jet with his initials engraved on it, which costs around 40 million euros, and an Airbus H145 helicopter.
According to Marca, a Spanish publication, the fleet costs approximately Rs 525 crore. The video has reportedly been shot at his luxury mansion in Mangaratiba. Neymar posted this video on his social media account with the caption "Dreams can come true."
Neymar Continues To Struggle With Injury Issues
The 33-year-old recently went through a minor surgery on his left knee, his club Santos said. Rodrigo Lasmar, who also works closely with the Brazil squad, performed the arthroscopy. Neymar is eyeing to keep the World Cup dream alive and wants to achieve the impossible in the next edition of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"We will do the impossible to bring this cup to Brazil. In July, you can remind us of it. Hi, Ancelotti, help us out!" said Neymar. The star footballer returned to his boyhood club Santos in January and participated in only 19 of the 38 rounds of Brazil's Serie A, which started in April.
