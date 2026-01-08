WATCH: Neymar Lives The 'Dark Knight Dream', Flaunts The Iconic Batmobile Replica, Private Jet, Airbus Helicopter

Neymar Jr., despite all the talent that he has, continues to be plagued with injury issues. The Brazilian superstar was once considered as someone who could form football's biggest trinity with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but never-ending injury issues left his career in shambles. The Brazilian superstar is currently playing for Santos FC, and his hopes of playing the World Cup are still alive.

"Santos is my place, I'm at home. It's with you that I want to achieve the dreams that are still missing," said Neymar Jr. in a video. Neymar has committed that he will continue to play with Santos till the end of 2026.

ALSO READ | Manchester City Drop More Points To Dent Premier League Title Challenge, Manchester United Draw With Burnley

Neymar Flaunts Rs 525 Crore Luxury Fleet

The Santos and Brazil superstar recently gave a sneak peek into his dreamy entourage, and it has a special relation to Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale's Dark Knight. Neymar's entourage consists of a replica of the Batmobile used by the DC Comics superhero in The Dark Knight Returns that costs around 1.3 million euros, a Dassault Falcon 900LX private jet with his initials engraved on it, which costs around 40 million euros, and an Airbus H145 helicopter.

Advertisement

According to Marca, a Spanish publication, the fleet costs approximately Rs 525 crore. The video has reportedly been shot at his luxury mansion in Mangaratiba. Neymar posted this video on his social media account with the caption "Dreams can come true."

ALSO READ | Schär Carried Off With Serious-Looking Ankle Injury For Newcastle In Premier League

Advertisement

Neymar Continues To Struggle With Injury Issues

The 33-year-old recently went through a minor surgery on his left knee, his club Santos said. Rodrigo Lasmar, who also works closely with the Brazil squad, performed the arthroscopy. Neymar is eyeing to keep the World Cup dream alive and wants to achieve the impossible in the next edition of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.