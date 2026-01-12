PSG vs Paris FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Coupe de France Match Live In India?

PSG will host neighbours Paris FC in a French Cup Round of 32 fixture at Parc des Princes. PSG have won the Coupe de France title a record 16th time and in their quest for a 17th one, they will have to get past Paris FC.

PSG have been on a roll at their home turf and haven't lost a match since their Champions League loss at the hands of Bayern Munich. They last lost to Montpellier in a Round of 32 match in 2014 and given their current form, they are unlikely to receive any kind of restraints.

Paris FC have failed to replicate their early-season showings and have just managed to hang onto outside the relegation zone in Ligue 1. They would certainly want to inject some inspiration into their season, and a win against PSG would certainly be a fantastic start.

PSG vs Paris FC, Coupe de France Match Live Streaming Details

When will the PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France match take place?

The PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France match will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Where will the PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France match take place?

The PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France Match will take place at the Parc des Princes.

What time will the PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France match start?

The PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France match will start at 1:40 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France Match?

The PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France Match will not have a live broadcast in India. The match will start at 1:40 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Paris FC Coupe de France Match?