Rule Change Makes Semenyo Available For Manchester City In League Cup Semi-Finals, Irking Newcastle

New signing Antoine Semenyo is available to play for Manchester City in the English League Cup semifinals because of a recent rule change, and that hasn’t gone down well at Newcastle.

Semenyo has already played for Bournemouth in the League Cup, having come on as a substitute in its 2-0 loss to Brentford in August.

However, the Ghana international, who joined City in a $87 million deal last week, can play against Newcastle in the last four rule because of a rule introduced for this season, which allows a player to represent up to two clubs in the competition in a single campaign.

The first leg is on Tuesday.

Asked what he thought of the change, Newcastle manager Howe smiled and said ruefully: “Yeah, it was nice to find out that rule had changed after finding out they’d signed him! I have to say that’s one rule change I probably wouldn’t be supportive of at this current moment.”

With Jeremy Doku potentially returning to the starting lineup against Newcastle, City manager Pep Guardiola might choose to switch Semenyo to the right wing at St. James’ Park, with Oscar Bobb and Savinho currently out injured.



“In a few actions (against Exeter) he showed what he showed at Bournemouth,” Guardiola said, “and hopefully he can continue to do that here.”

The second leg is scheduled for February 4.