 PSG wins the French Cup, completes double in Mbappe's last game | Republic World
Published 10:57 IST, May 26th 2024

PSG wins the French Cup and completes the double in Kylian Mbappé's last game

Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final and completed the double in Kylian Mbappé’s last game for the club. France winger Ousmane Dembele and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG in the first half.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is tossed into the air as he celebrates with teammates after the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium | Image: AP
10:57 IST, May 26th 2024

