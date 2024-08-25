sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:27 IST, August 25th 2024

Pulisic scores but Milan loses at Parma to leave new coach Fonseca still winless

Christian Pulisic has netted his first goal of the new Serie A season but he couldn’t prevent AC Milan losing 2-1 at Parma to leave new coach Paulo Fonseca still waiting for his first win in charge.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Parma players celebrate a goal
Parma players celebrate a goal | Image: AP
