Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

PUSKAS WORTHY? Rafael Leao scores a screamer for AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League RO16

Rafael Leao stuns with a spectacular goal for AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match against Slavia Praha.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao for AC Milan | Image:X/screengrab
In the Europa League Round of 16, AC Milan dominated Slavia Praha with a 3-1 victory. Goals by Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, and Rafael Leao secured the win. Despite Jurásek's late goal, Milan's aggregate 7-3 triumph highlighted their superiority. Holeš of Slavia Praha received a red card in a contentious match. Milan showcased strength with 62% possession and accurate passing. The match saw intense action, ending with Milan's impressive performance at Eden Arena.

Also Read: Odisha FC's AFC Cup campaign ends with goalless draw against Mariners

Rafael Leao scores a screamer against Slavia Praha

Rafael Leao's brilliant first half effort helped AC Milan cruise into the Europa League quarterfinals as they defeated 10-man Slavia Prague 3-1 on the evening and 7-3 on aggregate.

Similar to the previous leg, Slavia Prague were reduced to 10 men at the beginning of the match. Tomas Holes was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Davide Calabria after just 17 minutes.

Leao led AC Milan's offensive as they took advantage of their numerical advantage and led by example to victory before halftime. Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored goals, and then Leao struck a magnificent long-range goal.

Even with their tenacity, Slavia Prague was unable to pose a significant danger to their Serie A rivals until Matej Jurasek scored a late consolation goal.

Rafael Leao's incredible goal to end the first half, looping in a magnificent attempt from long range, unleashed Milan's euphoria and was the key highlight of the match. Leao's stellar play continued as he scored his tenth goal of the year to go along with ten assists in all competitions.

Also Read: MASSIVE FIGHT BREAKS OUT between Odisha FC and Central Coast Mariners

With the result all but decided in the second half, both teams played it safer, with AC Milan controlling the game and Slavia Prague trying to limit the damage. AC Milan have now qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League and will look to make the most of the competition. They stand second on the Serie A table with Inter Milan taking the top place after 28 matches, with a lead of 16 points from their rivals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

