In the Europa League Round of 16, AC Milan dominated Slavia Praha with a 3-1 victory. Goals by Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, and Rafael Leao secured the win. Despite Jurásek's late goal, Milan's aggregate 7-3 triumph highlighted their superiority. Holeš of Slavia Praha received a red card in a contentious match. Milan showcased strength with 62% possession and accurate passing. The match saw intense action, ending with Milan's impressive performance at Eden Arena.

Rafael Leao scores a screamer against Slavia Praha

Rafael Leao's brilliant first half effort helped AC Milan cruise into the Europa League quarterfinals as they defeated 10-man Slavia Prague 3-1 on the evening and 7-3 on aggregate.

Similar to the previous leg, Slavia Prague were reduced to 10 men at the beginning of the match. Tomas Holes was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Davide Calabria after just 17 minutes.

Leao led AC Milan's offensive as they took advantage of their numerical advantage and led by example to victory before halftime. Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored goals, and then Leao struck a magnificent long-range goal.

Even with their tenacity, Slavia Prague was unable to pose a significant danger to their Serie A rivals until Matej Jurasek scored a late consolation goal.

Rafael Leao's incredible goal to end the first half, looping in a magnificent attempt from long range, unleashed Milan's euphoria and was the key highlight of the match. Leao's stellar play continued as he scored his tenth goal of the year to go along with ten assists in all competitions.

Rafael Leão não sabe fazer gol feio, ou é golaço, ou ele nem faz pic.twitter.com/bmpS1UuKxR — MILAN DEPRÊ (@amilandepre) March 14, 2024 ⚽️ 10 goals

🅰️ 10 assists



Rafael Leao can 𝐝𝐨 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/1sGyK9GfAY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 14, 2024 QUE GO LA ZO 🤪🕺🏽



RAFA LEÃO 🔟🏄🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W51CGD4eGb — Best of Rafael Leão (@BestofLeao) March 14, 2024

With the result all but decided in the second half, both teams played it safer, with AC Milan controlling the game and Slavia Prague trying to limit the damage. AC Milan have now qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League and will look to make the most of the competition. They stand second on the Serie A table with Inter Milan taking the top place after 28 matches, with a lead of 16 points from their rivals.