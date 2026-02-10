Raphinha Doubtful For Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey Semifinal Against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona forward Raphinha is doubtful for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Raphinha is recovering from a muscle injury and has missed two straight matches. He did not train with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The Brazil international hasn’t played since January 31 in a 3-1 win at Elche in the Spanish league. He was replaced at halftime during that match after feeling muscle pain in his right leg.

“I’m feeling better, we’re taking it day by day,” he told Spanish media on Monday. “We’ll see if I’m fit for Thursday ... There are options, but we all know how injuries are. I can’t lie to you, I’d love to say I can play on Thursday, but I’m a bit short on fitness.”

Advertisement

Raphinha has been one of Barcelona’s top players this season. He scored 10 goals in 11 matches before getting injured.

Barcelona is the defending Copa champion and has won 17 of its last 18 games across all competitions, with its last setback a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad on Jan. 18.

Advertisement

The first leg against Atletico will be played in Madrid.

Atletico, which advanced to the last four by winning 5-0 at Real Betis, is trying to reach its first Copa final since winning the competition in 2012-13.

Real Madrid was eliminated by second-division club Albacete in the round of 16. Barcelona reached the semifinals after getting past Albacete in the quarterfinals.

Players To Watch

Lamine Yamal continues to be crucial for Barcelona’s attack, having scored five goals in the team’s last five matches in all competitions.

He scored for Barcelona both in the round of 16 and in the quarterfinals of the Copa.

Atletico, which has only one win in its last four matches across all competitions, will be boosted by newcomer Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian forward who scored on his debut with Diego Simeone’s club last week.

Basque Country Derby

Basque Country rivals Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao meet in the first leg of the other semifinal on Wednesday.

The first game will be in Bilbao, where the teams drew 1-1 in the Spanish league on February 1.

Athletic won 2-1 at Valencia to reach its sixth Copa semifinal in seven seasons, while Sociedad made it to the last four for the third straight season by winning 3-2 at Alaves.

Second-leg matches will be in March, with the final in April in Seville.

Off The Field

The semifinal against Atletico will be Barcelona’s first match since Joan Laporta stepped down as club president, as planned on Monday, in order to be eligible for re-election on March 15.

Laporta and some board members resigned so they can be candidates again.