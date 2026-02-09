Thomas Frank Admits Tottenham Are 'Desperate' For Win As Team Sits Six Points Above Relegation Zone

Things are looking bad for Premier League team Tottenham this season as the team have failed to win any of their last seven league outings. Manager Thomas Frank is currently under a lot of pressure as the team sits 15th in the league table, just six points above the relegation zone with 26 points.

Their winless streak continued with a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend, where United profited from Spurs captain Cristian Romero's red card to stretch their winning streak to four games under interim manager Michael Carrick. Notably, Tottenham's last Premier League win came in December against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Ahead of Spurs' mid-week clash against Newcastle, manager Frank Thomas admitted that his side is desperate for a win with the relegation battle looming around the corner.

Thomas Frank On Tottenham's Potential Relegation Threat

During the pre-match press conference, Thomas Frank was asked if his side was in danger of relegation, to which the manager responded that Tottenham are currently in 'desperate' need of a win.

Thomas shared, "There's no doubt we are desperate to win games, desperate. And I am focusing on Newcastle tomorrow - that's a great opportunity ahead of us against a good team. That's the main thing. Can we go out there and get three points tomorrow? That will be very good, and then climb from there and look forward, and that's the main focus."

When asked if Spurs had it in them to return to the top of the table, Thomas said, "Yeah, I think we have. Of course, there's no doubt that a lot of players are out, that of course, never helps. But I think I put a very competitive team out against Manchester United, and I think we looked very good for the first 30 minutes."

Tottenham Will Face Newcastle Next