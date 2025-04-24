Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr. 'Not Close' to Agreeing New Contract as Player's Entourage Denies Speculation - Report

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is undoubtedly one of the best football players in the world and, having finished second in the Ballon d'Or standings late in 2024, his stock has never been higher.

Therefore, it is no surprise that his club are keen to renew his current deal that runs till 2027.

And many Real fans would have breathed a sigh of relief when news emerged in Spanish outlets that suggested he was set to sign a bumper new contract that could keep him at the club till 2030.

However, according to a report in The Athletic, it seems that the matter has not yet been resolved.

Vinicius Jr's Camp Denies Agreement Talks

The report quotes unnamed members of the Brazil star's camp who have said that any talks of a new contract being close are not true.

The club had not agreed to the previous proposal submitted by Vinicius but are yet to come back to the table with a new deal.

This is because the forward's proposal was for a historic contract - one that matched the kind of deal handed out to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid's offer was for abou 17 million euros a year - Vinicius wanted 30 million euros a year.

The reason is believed to be due to the contract of Kylian Mbappe, who has a base salary closer to 17 million but earns way more due to his signing-on bonus received due to the free transfer nature of his arrival.

Saudi Arabia an Option?

One of the other reasons Real are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal is due to interest from Saudi Arabia, who want to make Vinicius Jr. the crown jewel of the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian has been in contact with the league authorities and was offered a deal many felt could not be rejected.