Huge Boost For Real Madrid Ahead Of Copa del Rey Final, Kylian Mbappe Likely To Feature Against Barcelona In El Clasico

Real Madrid have endured a poor season but will have a massive opportunity to resurrect their season. Los Blancos are scheduled to take on FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

Real Madrid Get Huge Kylian Mbappe Boost

Arsenal handed a Champions League exit to Real Madrid, while the Spanish giants are also four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Kylian Mbappe injured himself in the UCL game against Arsenal and later it was found to be an ankle problem. Mbappe's availability in the Copa del Rey final remained a concern, but Carlo Ancelotti insisted the former PSG forward might be ready in time for the high-voltage clash.

As quoted by France24, he said, “For tomorrow's game they will not be ready, but they will train on these days, and I think they will be available for the game on Saturday. Mbappe is hurting because of his injury, because he cannot help the team -- he's doing everything he can to be ready for Saturday.”

Mbappe didn't feature in Madrid's win over Athletic Bilbao and he will not be available for the La Liga match against Getafe as things stand. The French international had a tough start to his life in Spain, but has managed to overcome his obstacles and is currently their highest scorer with 22 goals.

Carlo Ancelotti's Future Has Been The Subject Of Speculation