Huge Boost For Real Madrid Ahead Of Copa del Rey Final, Kylian Mbappe Likely To Feature Against Barcelona In El Clasico

Updated April 22nd 2025, 18:56 IST
Real Madrid have endured a poor season but will have a massive opportunity to resurrect their season. Los Blancos are scheduled to take on FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
Arsenal handed a Champions League exit to Real Madrid, while the Spanish giants are also four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Kylian Mbappe injured himself in the UCL game against Arsenal and later it was found to be an ankle problem. Mbappe's availability in the Copa del Rey final remained a concern, but Carlo Ancelotti insisted the former PSG forward might be ready in time for the high-voltage clash.
Also Read: Bayer Leverkusen CEO Breaks Silence On Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid's Links: 'We Have A Gentleman's Agreement'
As quoted by France24, he said, “For tomorrow's game they will not be ready, but they will train on these days, and I think they will be available for the game on Saturday. Mbappe is hurting because of his injury, because he cannot help the team -- he's doing everything he can to be ready for Saturday.”
Mbappe didn't feature in Madrid's win over Athletic Bilbao and he will not be available for the La Liga match against Getafe as things stand. The French international had a tough start to his life in Spain, but has managed to overcome his obstacles and is currently their highest scorer with 22 goals.
Also Read: Amid Future Speculations, Carlo Ancelotti Brushes Off Real Madrid Rift Talks: 'There's No Confrontation With The Club'
Carlo Ancelotti's future has been hovering under the clouds. The Italian has a contract with the club till 2026. But there have been reports that this might be his last year with the club. Real can still end the season on a high with a couple of trophies in their cabinet. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been linked to fill in the place for Ancelotti while the latter is the favourite to be the next head coach of the Brazil National Team.
Published April 22nd 2025, 18:54 IST