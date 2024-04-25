Carlo Ancelotti offers timeline on Thibaut Courtois' return in massive BOOST to Real Madrid

Advertisement

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to return from his ACL injury sooner rather than later.

Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world for the last three years, Thibaut Courtois has been out for Real Madrid from the start of the season with a an ACL injury in his left knee. The Belgian goalkeeper was set to return towards the end of March and start of April but in another setback Courtois ruptured his meniscus in right knee.

Advertisement

Thibaut Courtois has not played any minutes for Real Madrid this season but the goalkeeper returned to team training today.

🚨NEW: Thibaut Courtois is training with the team. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WqvD98uPfV — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone)

According to Carlo Ancelotti in his pre match press conference ahead of Los Blancos' La Liga clash against Real Sociedad gave a massive injury boost which will please a lot of Real Madrid fans.

Also Read | How Jurgen Klopp's farewell Liverpool season turned into a NIGHTMARE

Advertisement

Thibaut Courtois to return sooner than later

In a massive boost to Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti gave a timeline for Thibaut Courtois' return from injury.

Advertisement

When asked about Courtois, Ancelotti said that the goalkeeper is feeling good and can return as soon as Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture against Cadiz on the 4th of May.

“Thibaut Courtois feels good and he could play against Cadiz. He's doing well with his recovery,” said Ancelotti.

Advertisement

Also Read | Van Dijk BLASTS Liverpool teammates after embarrassing Derby loss

⚪️🇧🇪 Carlo Ancelotti: “Thibaut Courtois feels good and he could play against Cadiz”.



“He’s doing well with his recovery”. pic.twitter.com/bN3f953bXo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Real Madrid are set to face Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the Champions League and the squad can be further bolstered by Thibaut Courtois' return.

While, Thibaut Courtois is not expected to be rushed back by Real Madrid as they would want him fit and firing come the start of new season. The rise of Andriy Lunin as a reliable replacement for Courtois would further mean that Real Madrid would not want to take any risks with the star.

Advertisement