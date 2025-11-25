Real Madrid Handed A Bitter Blow Ahead Of Their Champions League Clash Against Olympiacos

Jude Bellingham reacts after the Spanish La Liga match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche | Image: AP

Los Blancos are set to travel to Athens for their Champions League match against Olympiacos on November 27, 2025. However, Real Madrid received disheartening news on Tuesday ahead of their scheduled travel to Athens.

Madrid's star goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, and player Dean Huijsen have been ruled out of the upcoming match. On November 25, Real Madrid, in an official press release, announced that the Belgian goalkeeper wouldn't be traveling with his teammates due to health concerns.

In their press release, the Los Blancos stated that the player has been diagnosed with gastroenteritis. They shared, "Following an examination today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a viral gastrointestinal infection. He will miss the trip to Athens. His condition will be monitored."

Who Could Replace Thibaut Courtois Against Olympiacos?

Andriy Lunin could feature in Real Madrid's Champions League fixture against Olympiacos. Lunin hasn't been handed a start in a single game this season under Xabi Alonso, as Thibaut Courtois started in all 17 games across La Liga and the Champions League. Madrid's upcoming fixture could be a good opportunity for Lunin to prove his worth to manager Alonso.

In the 2023-24 season, after Courtois sustained an injury, the Los Blancos were compelled to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on a loan deal. While the former Chelsea player initially got the starting position under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, Lunin soon took over the position.

In the 2023-24 season, Andriy Lunin played a pivotal role in helping the team lift the La Liga and Champions League trophies.

Xabi Alonso On Lunin's Lack Of Minutes In The Game

Last month, the Madrid coach was asked about the Ukrainian player's lack of game time.

He shared, "Lunin must always be prepared because there can always be contingencies. We have a great goalkeeper with Thibaut, but Andriy is also very capable. In December, we have the [Copa del Rey], and we’ll see what decision we make. But he must feel ready. And he is."