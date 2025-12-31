Updated 31 December 2025 at 18:25 IST
'Saw Him Make Cristiano Ronaldo Cry': Luka Modric Shares Insights On Demanding Ex-Real Madrid Coach
Luka Modric ended his Real Madrid career in 2025 as the most decorated player, winning the UCL six times at the Spanish club.
Former Real Madrid star Luka Modric recently opened up about a demanding former coach who had once given a hard time to Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Bernabeu. The current AC Milan player enjoyed a successful 13-year spell at Bernabeu during which he established himself as one of the greatest playmakers for the Madrid side.
In his recent interview, Luka Modric talked about various coaches he worked under in his long, illustrious career and pointed out how Jose Mourinho was a special one while praising his management abilities and tactics.
Luka Modric On Jose Mourinho's Time At Real Madrid
The Croatia international shared that Mourinho was the reason why he even came to Real Madrid. However, he also expressed his regret about being able to play under him for just one season. He also recalled an incident when he saw Cristiano Ronaldo crying in the dressing room because of something Mourinho had said.
While speaking to Corriere, Modric shared, "Mourinho? Special. As a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I’m sorry I only had him for one season. Mourinho was the toughest."
He further added, "I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn’t chase the opposing full-back. Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he’s honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the newcomer the same way: if he had to tell you something, he’d tell you."
Luka Modric Joined Real Madrid Under Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho signed Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. While he initially struggled to settle in at Bernabeu, he later established himself as a key player for the Los Blancos. The 40-year-old ended his Real Madrid career in 2025 as the most decorated player, winning the UCL six times at the Spanish club.
