Published 07:31 IST, August 29th 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Barcelona Star Marc Bernal's Horrifying Injury
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gave his views on Marc Bernal's injury and provided insight into David Alaba's recovery from a knee injury.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti provided his views on Barcelona star Marc Bernal's injury. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:31 IST, August 29th 2024