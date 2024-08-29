sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 07:31 IST, August 29th 2024

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Barcelona Star Marc Bernal's Horrifying Injury

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gave his views on Marc Bernal's injury and provided insight into David Alaba's recovery from a knee injury.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti provided his views on Barcelona star Marc Bernal's injury. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:31 IST, August 29th 2024