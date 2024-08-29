sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:15 IST, August 29th 2024

Leverkusen Starts German Cup Defence With Meager 1-0 Win Over 4th tier Team Jena

The fourth-tier side largely nullified Leverkusen’s attacking threat. Leverkusen, the defending German Cup and Bundesliga champion, started with the influential Granit Xhaka, Álex Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong all on the subs’ bench.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bayer Leverkusen wins in German cup
Bayer Leverkusen wins in German cup | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
