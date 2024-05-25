 Real Madrid midfielder Tchouaméni to miss Champions League final | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 00:09 IST, May 25th 2024

Real Madrid midfielder Tchouaméni to miss Champions League final with foot injury

Real Madrid holding midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will miss the Champions League final because of a foot injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. The 24-year-old France international won’t be available for the European title game against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aurelien Tchouameni
Aurelien Tchouameni | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

00:09 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement