Real Madrid midfielder Tchouaméni to miss Champions League final with foot injury
Real Madrid holding midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will miss the Champions League final because of a foot injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. The 24-year-old France international won’t be available for the European title game against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aurelien Tchouameni | Image: AP
