Advertisement

Real Madrid holding midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will miss the Champions League final because of a foot injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday.

The 24-year-old France international won’t be available for the European title game against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.

Advertisement

“He won’t be ready for the final, he will focus on recovering in time for the European Championship” with France, Ancelotti said.

Tchouaméni sustained a stress fracture in his left foot in the second leg of the semifinal against Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

His absence means Ancelotti could play Eduardo Camavinga or Toni Kross in a deeper role as Madrid seeks to add to its record 14 European Cups.