Real Madrid Mutually Part Ways With Xabi Alonso As Coach; Alvaro ‍Arbeloa Promoted As Replacement

Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso gestures during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Image: AP

Xabi Alonso has opted to mutually part ways with Real Madrid CF following the disheartening loss to FC Barcelona at the Spanish Supercopa in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 44-year-old had replaced Carlo Ancelotti as first-team coach but could not replicate the club's past success. The former Madrid midfielder lasted less than a year of the three-year deal he had signed with the club.

The last few weeks of Alonso's run as coach were rather turbulent, with rumours of internal friction emerging that affected the club's morale. Xabi seemingly had some friction with Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid delivered an official communication about Xabi Alonso and announced that the former club midfielder has left the position of first team coach by mutual agreement.

Xabi Alonso and his entire technical staff have exited the team following a turbulent run, and the club have thanked them for their 'work and dedication' throughout their time. The La Liga outfit also wished them luck in their new stage of life.

"Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach.

"Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," the statement from the La Liga club stated.

Some of Real Madrid's biggest drubbings were being humbled by Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup and being defeated by Manchester City and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The recent loss to FC Barcelona was the latest setback in Los Blancos' erratic run.

Álvaro Arbeloa Steps In As New First Team Coach

With Xabi Alonso bidding adieu, Real Madrid CF have announced Álvaro Arbeloa as the new first-team coach. He has been the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, which features in the Primera Federación – Group 1.

Arbeola has spent a significant amount of time with the club, both as a coach and in a coaching capacity. He started his coaching career at Real Madrid's youth academy in 2020.