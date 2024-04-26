Advertisement

Real Madrid are closing in on winning their 36th La Liga crown and they will be facing Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Real Madrid have managed to reach this stage despite having multiple injuries and with Jude Bellingham as their primary striker. On the other side of the bracket will be Kylian Mbappe and his PSG.

It's been nearly four years now and Kylian Mbappe seems to always be arriving at Real Madrid “in the summer of next year”. Despite of all the back and forths, hesitations, political tensions, and ego wars it finally looks like that in the summer of 2024 Kylian Mbappe will finally be making the inevitable move from Paris Saint Germain to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe inching ever closer and the signing of Endrick, Real Madrid in 2023/24 will suddenly have a plethora of attacking options to choose from.

Also Read | How Jurgen Klopp's farewell Liverpool season turned into a NIGHTMARE

Advertisement

Here's how Carlo Ancelotti can set his side up with the addition of Kylian Mbappe -

Formation: 4-3-1-2

Now Carlo Ancelotti is certainly going to have a tough time deciding his line up next season as there will no lack of depth in Madrid. But knowing Carlo, he will think of it as a good problem to have. Ancelotti likes to set his team up in an attacking and exciting manner with a lot of quick breaks and fast counter attacks, hence a 4-3-1-2 formation could be the way to go for Blancos next season.

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has been out with an ACL injury and has missed majority of the 2023-24 season. But there is little doubt that when fir he is one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, hence despite Andriy Lunin's brilliance, Courtois is expected to return to the starting lineup next season.

Left Back - Ferland Mendy/Alphonse Davies

Now this one is tricky, Carlo Ancelotti loves Ferland Mendy and his defensive work rate. But rumours suggest Real Madrid are looking to sign Alphonse Davies this summer, if the deal goes through then a potential Davies and Vinicius link up at the left flank will be a mouthwatering prospect for Real Madrid.

Centre Backs - Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao

Antonio Rudiger has stepped up as the leader of the Real backline with key defenders out injured, so there is no doubt he keeps his starting spot. As for Eder Militao, similar to Thibaut Courtois' he has missed majority of action in 2023/24 due to ACL injury. But given that he has been the team's best defender in last two seasons when fit he is expected to start from next season.

Mucha fuerza amigo!

Lucharemos juntos 👊🏼🤍@edermilitao pic.twitter.com/F4jpJvtzQv — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois)

Right Back - Dani Carvajal (c)

At 32 years of Dani Carvajal is having one of the best seasons of his career. With Nacho set to depart the club he will become the first team captain of the squad and will certainly occupy that RB spot.

Advertisement

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti offers timeline on Thibaut Courtois' return from injury

CDM - Aurelien Tchouameni

The 24-year old French midfield sensation as it turned out has been an absolutely reliable make shift centre back this season. But with injured stars set to return he will be back in his preferred midfield spot and will be ahead of Camavinga and Dani Ceballos in Carlo Ancelotti's priority list.

CMs - Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde

Toni Kroos' contract is set to expire in June 2024 but Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid and the German midfielder have a deal in place to renew for one more year. Kroos is the heart of Real Madrid's midfield and if he does renew he will definitely start.

As for Federico Valverde, he is perhaps Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted weapon. The Uruguayan has played the most minutes in 2023/24 season out of any Real Madrid player so it is pretty certain that he will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Advertisement

What a picture. pic.twitter.com/XG0AXslsZh — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone)

CAM - Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has had a sensational start to life at Real Madrid. Having scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 games in his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, Jude has been the most impactful player. With Kylian Mbappe in the lineup, he is likely to drop back from the false 9 spot and acquire the CAM spot for Real Madrid.

Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe as the two strikers

Yes Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe will occupy the starting positions for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has maintained since 2021 that even if Mbappe joins Vinicius will play on the left. Kylian Mbappe is likely to acquire the right flank. A vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe front two will surely give La Liga defenders a nightmare from next season.

Belle victoire et qualification pour le quart de finale 🇫🇷💪🏽… pic.twitter.com/ps3B4PrTQB — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe)

Rodrygo to miss out

Kylian Mbappe's arrival will have the biggest impact on Brazilian winger Rodrygo as he is the most likely to make way for the French captain. There were reports that Rodrygo will look to leave Real Madrid with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe but the Brazilian has come out and pulled the plug on those rumours.

Advertisement

Real Madrid do have a problem given the fact that Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe all three of them prefer to play on the left flank, but it is as far as Carlo Ancelotti goes it is a good problem to have.