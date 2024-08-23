Published 17:29 IST, August 23rd 2024
Real Madrid Receive Major Blow As Jude Bellingham Picks Up Serious Injury In Training
Real Madrid have received a major injury blow as star midfielder Jude Bellingham has picked up a serious injury ahead of La Liga match against Real Vallodolid.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup 2024 vs Atalanta | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:29 IST, August 23rd 2024