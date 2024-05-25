Advertisement

Real Madrid are tuning into their final preparations as they are all set to face Borussia Dortmund in the final of the UEFA Champions League at Wembley on June 1st.

With Real Madrid prepping to face Real Betis in their final La Liga game in what is Toni Kroos' farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu before his retirement.

After the Betis game, Real Madrid will be revving up for the Champions League final as they bid for their 15th title.

But Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Los Blancos has received a major blow ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid receive Massive Blow injury blow for UCL final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the press ahead of their game against Real Betis and confirmed that star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni who was out since the Champions League semi final second leg against Bayern Munich due to a stress injury in the foot.

It was expected that Aurelien Tchouameni might make it to the finals but Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the French midfielder will miss the final and is recovering for the upcoming Euros 2024 which starts from June 14th in Germany.

“Aurelien Tchouameni will not play in the CL final. He is working to recover for the Euros”, said Carlo Ancelotti when asked about the timeline of return for the midfielder.

This news comes as massive blow to Real Madrid as they will be without one of the most important players for them this season. Aurelien Tchouameni has played 30 games for Real Madrid this season and the Spanish Giants are unbeaten in every game Tchouameni has played for them this season.

Hence, missing Tchouameni would be a big blow to the Blancos but they have options in Eduardo Camavinga to use at the central defensive position. Real can further use Toni Kroos in the pivot and play Luka Modric and Fede Valverde centrally alongside him to replace Tchouameni.