Real Madrid Request Fans To Maintain Positive Atmosphere At Bernabeu Ahead Of La Liga Clash Against Levante - Report

Real Madrid have reportedly asked their supporters to back the players at Santiago Bernabeu instead of booing them when they touch the ball. Los Blancos are set to host Levante in La Liga on January 17, 2026, following consecutive defeats against rivals Barcelona and a second-tier team, Albacete.

As per reports, the Madrid fanbase was planning a protest in the upcoming match against Levante after the shocking week the football club had. The past week had been a nightmare for the club and the fans, beginning with the defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, followed by the departure of manager Xabi Alonso just after seven months at Bernabeu. The final nail to the coffin came with the 3-2 defeat to Albacete, which saw them being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey.

Following all these, the Grada Fans had planned to boo and whistle the Madrid players at the Bernabeu Stadium. As per COPE, the club have now reached out to these fanbases, requesting them to call off their protest and instead show support to the players and the club against Levante.

New Manager Álvaro Arbeloa On Fans' Frustrations

Following their Copa Del Rey knockout, new manager Arbeloa acknowledged the frustrations faced by the fans. However, he asked for their continued support and emphasized that things would soon turn out as they were supposed to.

Arbeloa, in the pre-match press conference, shared, "Focused and with a lot of energy, with a lot of enthusiasm. For us, it’s a crucial match. Continuing in the fight for La Liga and playing at the Bernabéu motivates us a lot. I have a lot of respect for the opinion of the Bernabéu. I understand that Madrid fans are hurt and disappointed with us, but I’m going to ask them for their support."

He further added, "In Real Madrid’s 123-year history, titles have been won when the Bernabeu has been behind the players. That’s what I’m going to ask of them."

