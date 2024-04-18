Advertisement

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League quarter-final match, Real Madrid emerged victorious against Manchester City. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, bringing the aggregate score to 4-4. However, Real Madrid clinched a 4-3 win on penalties, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Kevin De Bruyne's 76th-minute goal for Manchester City wasn't enough to secure the win, as Rodrygo's 12th-minute strike for Real Madrid proved crucial. With a staggering 920 passes and 68% possession, Manchester City dominated the game statistically, but Real Madrid's clinical performance ultimately secured their triumph.

Also Read: Al-Ain beats Al-Hilal 4-2, Ulsan tops Yokohama 1-0 in 1st legs of ACL SF

Advertisement

Antonio Rudiger provided strategic guidance to Andriy Lunin during penalty shoot-out

Before Mateo Kovacic's penalty kick, Antonio Rudiger gave Andriy Lunin some strategic advice that proved to be important in Real Madrid's victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night. Just before Kovacic took the spot kick, Rudiger gazed to motion to his left, the goalkeeper's right, in a tense moment that was caught on camera. Lunin ducked low to his accuracy following Rudiger's cue, blocking Kovacic's effort. After this crucial save, the 14-time European winners were eventually sent into the semifinals, as the second leg finished in a 1-1 stalemate that lasted 120 minutes.

Advertisement

Following Lunin's valiant save, Luka Modric was spotted appreciating Rudiger's contribution by giving him a noticeable tap. Rudiger, for his part, celebrated wildly and then calmly converted the game-winning penalty a few moments later.

Rudiger showing Lunin which direction Kovacic will send the kick. They played together at Chelsea 😂#ManchesterCityRealMadrid | Bellingham | Kepa | Musiala pic.twitter.com/2RE0NncMgR — DREWJAY (@RMA_DREWJAY)

Real Madrid gained additional momentum in the shootout as Manchester City faltered. Ederson saved Modric's penalty, but Bernardo Silva's awful attempt drifted right into Lunin's waiting palms.

Following the match, there was conjecture surrounding the potential involvement of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Real Madrid's backup goalie. Video evidence indicated that Kepa might have given Lunin advice, perhaps alerting him to Silva's penchant to take long shots. When supporters thought back to a similar incident that happened when Kepa was at Chelsea, Silva's penalty right down the middle against Kepa in the 2019 Carabao Cup final gave rise to this notion.

Advertisement

Also Read: Was Lionel Messi the BIG CURSE on PSG? Leo's departure changes fortunes

Kepa diciéndole a Lunin a donde tirarán los jugadores del City.



GRANDE KEPA, COMPAÑERISMO. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/IGMbs4o6J0 — MT (@MadridTotal_)

This time, Lunin stayed calm and chose to remain in the middle as Silva tried a similar move. This choice became crucial because Real Madrid's subsequent successful spot kicks were made possible by Lunin's save.

Lunin acknowledged the group's effort afterwards, stressing the significance of their tenacity in ensuring the triumph. Real Madrid scored their final four penalties to secure their place in the semifinals, using the shootout as a turning point in their favour.

Advertisement

After Bayern Munich's aggregate triumph against Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti's team is now ready to take on the German powerhouse in the semifinals. The first leg will take place on April 30, 2024.



