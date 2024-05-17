Updated May 17th, 2024 at 17:18 IST
Real Madrid take SURPRISING final decision on Toni Kroos and Luka Modric future
Real Madrid have taken a surprising final decision on the futures of their legendary midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos ahead of the Champions League final
- Sports
- 3 min read
Real Madrid's most successful midfield duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's future at the club is under massive doubt as both of their contracts will expire at the end of June.
There is a lot of uncertainty on whether the Kroos and Modric will renew their contracts with the club or will this be their final few months as Real Madrid players. But it seems like, the club have taken a final decision on the future of both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at the club.
Real Madrid's surprising final decision on Toni Kroos and Luka Modric future
Considering Luka Modric is 38 years old and Toni Kroos 34 year old, Real Madrid were ready to offer Toni Kroos a one year contract extension but Luka Modric looked set to exit the club at the end of the season.
But in a surprising turn of events, accoding to Mario Cortegana of the Athletic, Real Madrid have decided to offer both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric a one year contract extension that would keep the legendary midfield duo at the club till summer of 2025.
As per the report, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have had an excellent season and wants them to continue playing for Real Madrid for one more year.
The club were preparing for some painful departures in the summer but upon consideration, they have now decided to offer the two maestros an extension.
Decision in the hands of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric
Real Madrid offering a contract extension does not mean that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are confirmed to stay at the club for next season.
The decision will now be taken by the two midfielders whether they want to extend and stay at the club or not. As for Toni Kroos it is feared that either the German will retire from football altogether at the end of this season or he will continue for one more year.
But for Luka Modric, the Croatian still believes he can play at the very top level and was frustrated with his lack of playing time this season, hence anything can still happen.
At this moment however both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be focused on winning their 6th UEFA Champions League crown when Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on 1st June.
Published May 17th, 2024 at 16:58 IST