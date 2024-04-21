Advertisement

Real Madrid are all set to host Barcelona on Sunday in the biggest football game on the planet - The El Clasico. The second El Clasico of La Liga brings much excitement as league leaders Real Madrid will look to extend their eight point gap at the top of La Liga table over Barcelona and all but guarantee their 36th Spanish league title.

Real Madrid are coming into this encounter high on confidence after knocking out Manchester City on penalties during mid-week in the Champions League quarter-final. Barcelona on the other hand suffered a heartbreaking elimination at the hands of Paris Saint Germain and will look to bounce back and make a statement by winning the El Clasico.

Where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match be played?

The Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be played at Real Madrid’s home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, April 22.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico in India?

The clash of the giants, Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be live telecasted in India on Sports 18.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming in USA?

In the USA, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be broadcast live on ESPN +. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app and Fubo TV.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona EL Clasico live streaming on the Premier Sports Player. The live broadcast of El Clasico in UK will take place on Premier Sports.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming in Australia on Optus sport.