Real Madrid vs Elche Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

European heavyweights Real Madrid CF will travel to Elche for their upcoming La Liga fixture. This match will have significant weightage, considering both sides are looking to ascend in the Spanish League standings.

The La Liga title race is heating up, and Real Madrid cannot afford any more slip-ups at this stage. With title rivals FC Barcelona also putting up a sound performance, it will be vital for them to display consistency and dominate the proceedings.

Real Madrid To Visit Elche In A Pivotal La Liga Encounter

Real Madrid CF have been firm despite the injuries to the team's defenders, like Rudiger and Alaba. Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga had also exited the international camp due to injuries, but they are expected to be fit for action in Spain.

Under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid's depth and tactical flexibility have been immense, which helps them remain competitive. Despite facing some setbacks, Madrid would aim not to drop points against the lower-ranked sides in La Liga.

Elche, who has been newly promoted and is sitting in the middle of the standings, are looking to put up a statement performance. While they have been inconsistent in terms of performance, playing at home may give them a decent advantage against Los Blancos.

Notably, Elche hasn't defeated Real Madrid CF in decades. But they will aim to turn things around by putting up a competitive performance.

Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?