Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, La Liga Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch El Clásico In India?

Real Madrid players celebrating after scoring against Juventus in UCL | Image: AP

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will lock horns against FC Barcelona in the high-voltage El Clásico at the ongoing La Liga 2025-2026, on Sunday, October 26, at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

The El Clásico between the two football giants, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, will kick off at 8:45 PM IST.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have played 57 matches so far, out of which Los Blancos clinched 20 wins while the Catalans sealed 27 victories. Meanwhile, 10 matches ended in a draw. In the last El Clásico, on March 11, 2025, it was Barcelona who clinched a 4-3 win over Real Madrid in La Liga.

Real Madrid have clinched four wins and conceded one defeat in their past five matches. Los Blancos are coming into this match after sealing a 1-0 win over Juventus at the UEFA Champions League 2025-2026. Real Madrid hold the top of the table in La Liga standings with 24 points after playing nine matches.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona are coming into this match after sealing a 6-1 win over Olympiacos in the UCL. In their previous five fixtures, Barcelona clinched three wins and conceded two defeats. The Catalans hold the second place in the La Liga standings with 22 points after playing nine matches.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?