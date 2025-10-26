Cristiano Ronaldo Continues His Domination, Achieves Special Career Milestone To Celebrate Al-Nassr's 70th Anniversary Win

Al-Nassr have continued to assert their domination in the ongoing Saudi Pro League as they defeated Al-Hazem 2-0. Al-Nassr are unbeaten so far in the 2025/26 edition of the Saudi Pro League and they have accumulated a total of 18 points from six games.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side commemorated Al-Nassr's 70th anniversary in style as they produced a near-perfect performance in their game against Al-Hazem. It was a special moment for Cristiano Ronaldo too, who once again entered the record books courtesy of another magnificent performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History

Arguably, the greatest football player of all time, CR7, aka Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to dominate the sport at the age of 40 and his records speak for themselves. CR7's career reached another major milestone as he netted his 950th career goal. In the process, Ronaldo also helped Al-Nassr seal a commanding 2-0 victory. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo and his fitness ahead of the marquee tournament.

Ronaldo scored his 106th for Al-Nassr, a club that he had joined in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo created the record just one day after his arch-rival Lionel Messi became the youngest to reach 890 career goals, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apart from Ronaldo, it was João Félix who produced a perfect performance. Félix has continued to deliver as Al-Nassr’s out-and-out striker, and alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, he is consistently dishing out match-winning performances for the Saudi club.

List Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Goals

Sporting CP: 5

5 Manchester United: 145

145 Real Madrid: 450

450 Juventus: 101

101 Al-Nassr: 106

106 Portugal: 143

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem: As It Happened