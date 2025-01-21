Who Is Abdukodir Khusanov, Uzbek Footballer On Manchester City Pay List With $41.5 Million Signing Sum

Manchester City have officially commenced their signing spree for the year 2025. The defending champions of the English Premier League have been struggling to keep themselves in contention for the coveted title. City FC have made their first move in what is expected to be a busy transfer window after he signed the 20-year-old centre-back star Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for an initial 40 million euros ($41.5 Million). City opened with the Uzbek-based footballer and picked him up for a huge sum. But who is Khusanov? Let's dive into some details of the 20-year-old footballer.

Who Is Abdukodir Khusanov? Man City's First Pick In January Transfer Window

Manchester City has signed Uzbekistan central defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Ligue 1 side Lens on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 20-year-old Khusanov has played in 13 of Lens’ 16 league games this season. The centre-back striker is the English Premier League’s first player from Uzbekistan. Khusanov was born in Tashkent and was engaged in football with a local club Bunyodkor, before elevating to Belarusian side Energetik-BGU. He made 37 appearances for the club before heading to the French Club Lens, where he played 31 times. The 20-year-old Uzbek is a rare personality after being born on February 29, 2004. Abdukodir Khusanov emerged as a wonder kid and has made more national appearances than his father Khikmat Khoshimov, who is also a footballer.

The Premier League club chose to go big on their first signing of the January transfer window as they have been hit with injury issues at centre-back this season, with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake all having time out of action. Even Rodri, the Spain midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner, is out for the season with an ACL injury in the biggest setback to City.

Also Read: Bayern Munich Signs German Youth International Tom Bischof For Free From Hoffenheim

After Khusanov Signing, Man City Get Another Defender

After signing Abdukodir Khusanov, Manchester City FC went on to get themselves a second defender to tackle their injury issues. This time, they have picked up 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for 35 million euros ($36 million). The length of Reis’ contract remains unknown. Reis was a Brazil Under-17 international and made 22 first-team appearances for Palmeiras.

“I’m excited to join Manchester City. I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies,” Reis said.