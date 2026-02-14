Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Konrad Laimer celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich in Stuttgart, Germany | Image: DPA via AP

Bundesliga Matchday action brings a classic encounter between two classic foes as Werder Bremen hosts defending champions Bayern Munich at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. It is a significant match-up for both sides, as one side is trying to extend its lead at the top while another team is battling relegation threats.

Werder Bremen is currently 16th in the Bundesliga table, with just 19 points to their name. The team has been struggling to bounce back and is coming off a 1-0 defeat to Freiburg. SXW has failed to capitalise on the chances they have had in the past to make things right.

Werder will be inspired to pull off a comeback in the competition, and securing a fighting victory over Bayern Munich would be a solid way to announce themselves that they are back in the competition.

Bayern Munich would be determined to remain at the top and stay ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the competition. The Bavarians are coming off a strong 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the quarter-final of the DFB Cup, securing their first semifinal appearance in six years.

FC Bayern stars Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala would spearhead the attacking line, while the midfield and defensive unit is also brimming with solid talent who will remain determined to secure another win.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

At What Time Does The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will kick off at 08:00 PM IST.

Where Will The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place at Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany.

How To Watch The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?