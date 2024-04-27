Updated April 27th, 2024 at 09:16 IST
Relegation-threatened Bochum grabs vital win over leaky Hoffenheim
26 games without a clean sheet for Hoffenheim is a record for the Bundesliga team. Hoffenheim lost the opportunity to pass Augsburg and Freiburg and take the lead, staying in ninth place.
Kevin Stöger scored twice as Bochum won for the first time in nine Bundesliga games by a nervy 3-2 over a leaky Hoffenheim on Friday.
Hoffenheim has not kept a clean sheet for 26 games, a record run for the Bundesliga side.
Hoffenheim remained in ninth place after missing a chance to leapfrog Augsburg and Freiburg and move into seventh.
Hoffenheim had a penalty award rescinded after a video review midway through the first half and then fell behind to a superb Stöger free kick after 34 minutes.
Bochum made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when a defensive howler gave Felix Passlack a free shot on goal from six yards out.
Stöger added a third with a simple tap in after Oliver Baumann parried Moritz Broschinski’s effort.
Andrej Kramarić then ensured a jittery finale for the home side by scoring twice.
Bochum was still not out of relegation danger. The win lifted it into 14th place, eight points clear of the two automatic relegation spots with five matches remaining.
