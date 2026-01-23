Updated 23 January 2026 at 19:40 IST
Rennes Adds Poland Midfielder Sebastian Szymanski In Bid For European Qualification
French club Rennes has signed Poland midfielder Sebastian Szymanski from Fenerbahçe to bolster its push for a European spot.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
French club Rennes has signed Poland midfielder Sebastian Szymanski from Fenerbahçe to bolster its push for a European spot.
Rennes, in sixth place in Ligue 1 entering the weekend, said late Thursday it signed the 26-year-old attacking midfielder to a contract to 2029.
The left-footed Szymanski joined Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023 and made 134 appearances for the Istanbul club, scoring 22 goals and providing 30 assists.
ALSO READ- 'It's Not Going To Change': Pep Guardiola Shrugs Off Talks Of Erling Haaland Playing Too Much Football Despite Dip In Recent Performance
Advertisement
Fenerbahçe thanked him for the “critical goals he scored.”
Neither team specified the transfer fee, but it was widely reported to be around 10 million euros ($11.7 million).
Advertisement
Rennes hosts Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The team has also reached the French Cup round of 16.