Updated 23 January 2026 at 19:40 IST

Rennes Adds Poland Midfielder Sebastian Szymanski In Bid For European Qualification

French club Rennes has signed Poland midfielder Sebastian Szymanski from Fenerbahçe to bolster its push for a European spot.

Fenerbahce’s Sebastian Szymanski
Fenerbahce’s Sebastian Szymanski | Image: AP

Rennes, in sixth place in Ligue 1 entering the weekend, said late Thursday it signed the 26-year-old attacking midfielder to a contract to 2029.

The left-footed Szymanski joined Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023 and made 134 appearances for the Istanbul club, scoring 22 goals and providing 30 assists.

Fenerbahçe thanked him for the “critical goals he scored.”

Neither team specified the transfer fee, but it was widely reported to be around 10 million euros ($11.7 million).

Rennes hosts Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The team has also reached the French Cup round of 16.