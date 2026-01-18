Republic World
Updated 18 January 2026 at 22:04 IST

Resurgent Wolves Hold Newcastle To 0-0 Draw In Premier League

Wolverhampton, the Premier League’s last-placed team, continued its resurgence by holding Newcastle to a 0-0 draw to extend its unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Wolves collected just two points from its first 18 league games, but has earned six points from its last four. However, they are still 14 points from safety and appear destined to return to the second-tier Championship after eight years in the top flight.

Wolves need four more points to avoid the lowest ever total in a single Premier League season — 11 by Derby County in the 2007-08 campaign.

The draw brought an end to a streak of three straight league wins for Newcastle, which jumped to eighth place — two points off fifth-place Manchester United.

Later, Aston Villa hosts Everton and can move into second place — four points behind Arsenal — with a win.