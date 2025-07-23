Risk of Suspension Hangs Over Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Due to MLS All-Star Absence, Here's Why

Anticipation has already started to build over Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's maiden appearance for the MLS All-Stars. The MLS All-Stars will take on the Liga MX All-Stars at the Q2 Stadium.

Why Lionel Messi Could Be Suspended By MLS

Messi didn't feature for the All-Stars last season, and expectations have been quite huge surrounding his appearance in the grand match. MLS' popularity has already skyrocketed since Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer from PSG and since then, the popularity of both the club and league has exceeded the expectations. But there has been a massive question over his appearance after the 38-year-old didn't take part in the practice session for the MLS All-Stars.

The Argentine superstar was absent from the training session alongside his former Barcelona teammate FC Jordi Alba, although there has been no official communication from the MLS side. Messi could be the subject of a suspension and would have to miss an MLS match if he misses the MLS All-Star match without a genuine injury issue.

Messi has been a part of all the last 19 Inter Miami matches in all competitions and also played a pivotal part in the recently held FIFA Club World Cup, where they lost to PSG 4-0 in the Round of 16.

In a recent press conference, LIGA MX All-Star coach Nico Estévez addressed Lionel Messi's potential absence from the match

As quoted by beinSports, he said, "I train and coach the players they give me. I think that’s a question for the organizers. I hope he comes, because having the best player in history here is important for everyone."

