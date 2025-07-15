Ronaldo Backs Lionel Messi to Play For Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 - 'He's Still Got It'

When Lionel Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022, many believed he would soon call time on his international career. The fact he chose to leave PSG and join Inter Miami in the MLS, seen as a ‘retirement league’ by many, did not do much to quell those talks.

However, Messi was then part of the side that retained their Copa America title in 2024 and, one year ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, continues to turn out for the national team when fully fit.

And that is why former Brazil forward Ronaldo believes Messi will play in the summer tournament next year and he backed him to arrive at the tournament in good form.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Admits Lamine Yamal Is Better Than His Father

Ronaldo's Backing For Messi

He said that having Messi even now would boost Argentina and that, contrary to popular belief, he is still in excellent shape.

"Having Leo is a huge advantage over the rest of us normal people in the world. I see him in great shape, and I think he’ll arrive at the World Cup in good form too," Ronaldo told DSports.

Messi has continued to post good numbers at his new side but it is also an accepted reality that the level of football in America is nowhere close to what it is in Europe.

ALSO READ | Former Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Makes Premier League Return

Club World Cup Form Inspiring Hope?

However, Ronaldo's hope for Argentina seeing the best of Messi the following year comes from the performances he put in during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, held in the USA this summer.

"I was watching Messi’s games at the Club World Cup, and he’s still got it. Every time he touches the ball, something interesting happens. He always reads the game well, understands the play that needs to be made."

Messi has constantly reiterated that the final in 2022 was the last time he would ever play in a World Cup encounter.