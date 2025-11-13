Robert Lewandowski Responds To Barcelona Exit Rumors

Robert Lewandowski recently addressed the rumours about his potential exit from Barcelona at the end of the season, with his contract expiring with the La Liga team. While on international duty, the Polish national was asked about his thoughts on leaving the club. He shared that he has yet to decide whether to stay or leave the club.

He shared, “In truth, the matter isn’t about the club’s move. The most important thing is that I myself find an answer to the question: What do I want to do? And so far, I haven’t arrived at a clear answer for myself yet. I’m not in a hurry; I feel an inner calm, and that’s the most important thing. Even if we assume the club comes now, I won’t respond. Because it also depends on my sense of what is best and most appropriate for me.”

Since joining Barcelona in 2022, the Polish striker has scored 108 goals for the Catalan club in his 159 appearances. The 37-year-old marked his return to the starting line-up with a hat-trick against Celta Vigo in a 4-2 win.

Advertisement

Frenkie de Jong On Robert Lewandowski's Influence In The Team

Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong was full of praise for club teammate Lewandowski ahead of their World Cup qualifier against each other. In a press conference ahead of the qualifier, de Jong was asked about the Polish striker's importance in Barcelona.

The Barcelona player shared, "With Lewandowski back, our team is definitely better. The difference he makes is huge; everyone knows that. Robert has shown it for almost 15 or 20 years, always scoring goals. He’s a world-class striker."

Advertisement

Barcelona To Make Harry Kane A First Choice To Replace Robert Lewandowski