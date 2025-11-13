Updated 13 November 2025 at 16:45 IST
Robert Lewandowski Responds To Barcelona Exit Rumors
Robert Lewandowski recently responded to rumors speculating his exit from Barcelona at the end of this season.
Robert Lewandowski recently addressed the rumours about his potential exit from Barcelona at the end of the season, with his contract expiring with the La Liga team. While on international duty, the Polish national was asked about his thoughts on leaving the club. He shared that he has yet to decide whether to stay or leave the club.
He shared, “In truth, the matter isn’t about the club’s move. The most important thing is that I myself find an answer to the question: What do I want to do? And so far, I haven’t arrived at a clear answer for myself yet. I’m not in a hurry; I feel an inner calm, and that’s the most important thing. Even if we assume the club comes now, I won’t respond. Because it also depends on my sense of what is best and most appropriate for me.”
Since joining Barcelona in 2022, the Polish striker has scored 108 goals for the Catalan club in his 159 appearances. The 37-year-old marked his return to the starting line-up with a hat-trick against Celta Vigo in a 4-2 win.
Frenkie de Jong On Robert Lewandowski's Influence In The Team
Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong was full of praise for club teammate Lewandowski ahead of their World Cup qualifier against each other. In a press conference ahead of the qualifier, de Jong was asked about the Polish striker's importance in Barcelona.
The Barcelona player shared, "With Lewandowski back, our team is definitely better. The difference he makes is huge; everyone knows that. Robert has shown it for almost 15 or 20 years, always scoring goals. He’s a world-class striker."
Barcelona To Make Harry Kane A First Choice To Replace Robert Lewandowski
As per reports, the Catalan club has made Harry Kane their first choice to replace the former Bayern Munich player, whose contract is set to expire at the end of this season. Harry Kane's contract with Bayern Munich can see him leave the German club for £57m this summer.
Kane has proved to be a successful addition to the German side following his move from Tottenham. In September, the English player became the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club playing in Europe's top five leagues. Meanwhile, the English player had previously expressed his wish to stay with the German side beyond the expiry of his contract in June 2027.