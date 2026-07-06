Roberto Martinez Quits As Portugal Head Coach After World Cup Exit To Spain

Dallas: Following his side's exit from the FIFA World Cup round of 16, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez confirmed his exit from the national men's side set-up, highlighting the importance of "having a new voice, a new leader".

Martinez, who took over in 2023 as Portugal's coach, failed to guide the national side to a FIFA World Cup title as a late strike from Mikel Merino crushed Portugal and 41-year-old icon Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams of lifting the elusive trophy.

Martinez said, as quoted by The Athletics, "It is the end of the cycle. It is important to have a new voice, a new leader.

"It had not been decided previously (that I would leave after the tournament). I came with the goal to win the World Cup, and because I did not win, it does not make sense to continue," Martinez said.

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"I take with myself the memories, and hope that Portugal has good memories of the three and a half years I was head coach of the team. It was the experience of my life," he signed off.

The match was filled with chances to score for both sides, but substitutes Ferran Torres and Merino made magic for Spain in stoppage time, and it was just enough to end Cristiano's FIFA World Cup spanning six editions.

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The match started with Lamine Yamal knocking over Joao Neves, inviting some fury from Portugal manager Roberto Martinez. In the fourth minute, Mikel Oyarzabal had his first shot at the goal, but the ball was safely caught by goalie Diogo Costa. While Joao Cancelo had an attempt from distance for Portugal, the Spanish unit continued to put together fine passes, with Oyarzabal missing another attempt while searching for a far corner.

Bruno Fernandes, in the 11th minute, slipped the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, who beat Aymeric Laporte with a stepover and unleashed a strike, which was stopped by Unai Simon, who parried it out for a corner.

In the 16th minute, Yamal's left-footed brilliance and a rebound from Alex Baena made quick efforts at the goal, but Portugal managed to clear and avoid adversity. In the 21st minute, Portugal won a free kick but could not make much out of it, heading into the hydration break.

Spain went on to dominate some of the action untill Cristiano Ronaldo made an acrobatic effort at scoring, hooking the ball towards the goal. Pedro Neto delivered a fine cross from the right, and Felix's header came into Ronaldo's path, who tried to score but saw his attempt saved by Simon.

The 39th minute saw Joao Felix, included in the attack by Portugal for the match, take a big whack on his shoulder as he crashed into an advertising hoarding, needing medical attention. Towards half-time, Nuno Mendes took a chance for Portugal from the edge of the box, which took a nick from Pedro Porro, and it crashed into the crossbar.

In the additional time added to half-time, both Ronaldo and Yamal had chances for their respective sides, but to no avail. The scoreline was undisturbed at 0-0. With Spain enjoying almost 55 per cent of ball possession, having eight shots (as compared to Portugal's five) and 11 touches in the opposition box (as compared to Portugal's four), the 2010 champions had a slightly better showing.

After the resumption of the play, Ronaldo was fouled by Olmo, giving Portugal a free kick, with Fernandes firing it straight into the hands of the goalie Simon. In the 59th minute, CR7 got a chance, with Felix cutting inside and clipping a ball to the back post. Cristiano tried a volley but could not get enough connection and saw the effort go wide of the near post.

The stalemate continued as Fernandes wasted a chance, with his volley crashing into the side netting. Despite the power it possessed, it failed to make it to the back of the net.

In stoppage time, just barely a few seconds into it, Mikel Merino spelt out death for Portugal's FIFA WC campaign with a stunning goal. Spain fell short with a free-kick, and Fabian Ruiz found Ferran Torres, who had come as a substitute. Torres slipped the ball to another substitute, Merino, who delivered a clinical finish into the bottom corner.