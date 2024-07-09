sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:51 IST, July 9th 2024

Rodri calls for more protection for players after Spain teammate's Euro 2024 is ended

Rodri has called for more protection for players after one of his Spain teammates was ruled out of the rest of the European Championship. Pedri’s tournament was ended after the midfielder sustained a knee injury last Friday in a hefty challenge by Toni Kroos.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rodri
Spain's Rodri celebrates after a quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart | Image: AP
