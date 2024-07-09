Published 09:51 IST, July 9th 2024
Rodri calls for more protection for players after Spain teammate's Euro 2024 is ended
Rodri has called for more protection for players after one of his Spain teammates was ruled out of the rest of the European Championship. Pedri’s tournament was ended after the midfielder sustained a knee injury last Friday in a hefty challenge by Toni Kroos.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Spain's Rodri celebrates after a quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:51 IST, July 9th 2024