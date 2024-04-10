×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Rodrygo pays homage to Cristiano Ronaldo with 'Siuu' celebration in Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Rodrygo paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with a 'Siuu' celebration during the Real Madrid vs. Manchester City match in the Champions League.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodrygo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodrygo | Image:AP, X/ @RodrygoGoes
Real Madrid and Manchester City played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabéu. The match saw an early own goal by Rúben Dias for City, swiftly followed by a goal from Rodrygo for Madrid. The scoring continued, with Federico Valverde putting Real ahead in the 79th minute, only for City to respond with goals from Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Joško Gvardiol. The match was tightly contested, with City enjoying more possession and shots, but Madrid showing resilience.

Rodrygo hits Cristiano Ronaldo's famous ‘Siuuu’ celebration after scoring in Real Madrid vs Manchester City

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid and Manchester City engaged in an intense 3-3 draw in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Their rivalry in the knockout stage entered its third season with this encounter. The early lead for City came from a deft free kick by Bernardo Silva, which demonstrated their dominance; however, Real Madrid quickly responded, with a goal from Eduardo Camavinga, which changed the tide of play. Even with the superiority in possession, Real Madrid led 2-1 at the break after Rodrygo scored an incredible goal. Following Phil Foden's outstanding strike in the 66th minute to level the game, Josko Gvardiol's incredible launch goal for City gave them a 3-2 lead. But in the 79th minute, Federico Valverde of Real Madrid levelled the score with an incredible shot. Both clubs are evenly matched going into the second leg at City's Etihad Stadium as the tie sits at 3-3. The home crowd advantage in the forthcoming replay may provide some comfort to Pep Guardiola, but the tie's equilibrium makes the result unpredictable.

After Rodrygo scored his goal in the 14th minute, he celebrated by emulating the famous Cristiano Ronaldo "Siuuu" celebration, a tribute to the renowned striker. The homage to Ronaldo's signature celebration added an extra touch of excitement to the moment and resonated with fans who recognize the significance of the gesture. Rodrygo's homage not only celebrated his own achievement but also paid homage to a football legend, creating a memorable moment for all spectators. Speaking on the celebration in a match press conference Rodrygo claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol, he said: 

I always watch his videos, I also watch him before the match for inspiration, like I always say, he's my role model, he's my hero.'

Published April 10th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

