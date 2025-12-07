Roma Loses At Cagliari In Serie A Ahead Of Spalletti’s Return To Napoli With Juventus

Roma lost ground in the Serie A title race as it fell to a 1-0 defeat at Cagliari on Sunday after playing most of the match with 10 men.

Roma remained in fourth but one point behind Napoli and AC Milan – with both still to play this round -- and three below Serie A leader Inter Milan, which crushed Como 4-0 on Saturday.

Napoli played Juventus later Sunday in an eagerly anticipated match, which sees coaches Antonio Conte and Luciano Spalletti face their former teams. Milan will play at Torino on Monday.

It was Cagliari’s first win since September and lifted the Sardinian team four points above the drop zone.

Advertisement

The match turned in the 49th minute when Roma defender Zeki Çelik brought down Cagliari midfielder Michael Folorunsho right on the edge of the area.

The referee initially awarded a penalty but realized the foul was just outside the area after reviewing the incident. He revoked the spot kick but showed Çelik a straight red card for denying a clear scoring occasion.

Advertisement

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar pulled off a number of impressive saves, but Cagliari broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute.

Gianluca Gaetano was left completely unmarked to chest down a corner and fire the ball in off the inside of the far post.