Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

Real Madrid starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid in Bilbao, Spain | Image: AP

La Liga will feature a clinical clash as Real Madrid CF hosts Celta Vigo at Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Los Blancos will look to improve their rankings in the table and reach the top.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in the mid-region of the table and will aim to improve their standing in the table as well. It will be a test for the Os Celestes as they face a heavyweight titan in Real Madrid CF.

Real Madrid To Host Celta Vigo In Crucial La Liga Encounter

Real Madrid are currently at number two in the table, and they have a chance to ascend to the top. They are coming in with 11 wins, three draws and just one loss, and it has put them in a favourable position to become the league toppers once again.

Los Blancos' form has been pivotal, and they will look to improve their performance in the domestic competition. Notably, Kylian Mbappe will be in the spotlight as he is closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring 48 goals in his first 50 appearances for Real Madrid.

Celta Vigo will arrive in Madrid after picking up three wins and four losses in the competition. Claudio Giraldez's side has put up an inconsistent show, and while they have displayed certain flashes of brilliance, facing the Los Blancos will be a challenge for the Os Celestes.

Expect it to be an intense contest between the two sides as Madrid look to ascend to the top, while Velta Vigo look to put up a resilient fight.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, December 08, 2025.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?