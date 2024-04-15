Updated April 15th, 2024 at 09:44 IST
Roma's match at Udinese called off after defender Evan Ndicka collapses
Sunday's Serie A match between Roma and Udinese was postponed due to the collapse of Roma defender Evan Ndicka. When Ndicka went down in the 71st minute, with the play taking place on the opposite end of the pitch, and began pointing at his chest, the score was tied at one.
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed toward the end of his team’s Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday, causing the game to be called off.
The score was 1-1 when Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute — with the action at the other end of the field — and started pointing at his chest.
The players and the referee frantically called for medical assistance. Ndicka was able to put his thumb up to the crowd as the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international was stretchered off barely two minutes later.
Roma coach Daniele De Rossi immediately followed them down the tunnel. When he returned, he talked to his players and also spoke with Udinese counterpart Andrea Sottil.
Fans then applauded the announcement that the match would be continued at a later date.
