Evan Ndicka is carried off the pitch during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Roma at the Bluenergy Stadium | Image: AP

Roma defender Evan Ndicka was released from hospital on Monday, a day after he collapsed at the end of a Serie A match.

Ndicka appeared to have suffered a collapsed left lung, Roma said in a statement on Monday.

No cardiac issues were detected in multiple tests on Monday morning, and Ndicka was discharged from Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine, Roma added.

Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute, far from the action, and started pointing at his chest. He never lost consciousness and was taken off on a stretcher two minutes later, giving a thumb up to the crowd.

But the game between Roma and Udinese, at 1-1, was abandoned.

Roma said Ndicka, a 24-year-old Ivory Coast international, will undergo more tests back in Rome.

