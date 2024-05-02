Advertisement

Bundesliga's crowned champions Bayer Leverkusen will take on Italian side AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final leg-1. The two sides collided in 2022-23 as well, where Roma prevailed with a 1-0 scoreline. Leverkusen will enter as the favourites, however, the paper predictions do not matter when teams step onto the field. An exhilarating contest is expected, let's ait. find out who comes out on top.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of how to watch the game live.

Where will the Roma vs Leverkusen EUROPA League semi-final leg 1 match take place?

The Europa League match between Roma and Leverkusen will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Roma .

When will the Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final leg 1 match take place?

The Europa League match between Roma and Leverkusen will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final leg 1 match in India?

The Europa League match between Roma and Leverkusen will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final leg 1 match in India?

The live streaming of the Europa League match between Roma and Leverkusen will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final leg 1 match in the UK?

In the UK, people can watch the Europa League match between Roma and Leverkusen live on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports App on a subscription basis. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final leg 1 match in the USA?

In the USA, TUDN will show the Europa League match of Roma vs Leverkusen live on TV. The live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.