Published 14:40 IST, June 29th 2024
Ronaldo, soccer's ultimate showstopper, still Portugal's main man despite slow start to Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal superstar with 632 million followers on Instagram and a never-ending stream of endorsement deals has had to deal with a raft of on-field selfie-seekers , during matches and in training.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being pulled by the shirt by a Georgian player during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
14:40 IST, June 29th 2024