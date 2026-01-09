'They Need Little Bit Of Calm': Roy Keane Snubs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Picks Ruben Amorim's Successor At Manchester United

Manchester United continue to be the talk of the town and rightfully so. Manchester United haven't been that bad in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League. The 'Red Devils' officially sacked Ruben Amorim on January 5, 2026 after the reports of his fallout with the United management surfaced. Amorim had taken over Erik ten Hag as the Head Coach of United in 2024.

While announcing Ruben Amorim's departure in a social media post, Manchester United clearly stated that the club’s leadership had reluctantly made the decision that it was the right time to make a change with the 'Red Devils' sitting sixth in the Premier League.

ALSO READ | Liverpool Hold Arsenal 0-0, Gunners Miss Another Chance To Extend 8 Points Gap In Premier League Title Charge

Roy Keane Endorses Eddie Howe As Ruben Amorim Successor

After the Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were being considered as the top two contenders to take charge at United. Several reports also claimed that Solskjaer had vocally expressed his interest in returning as United's coach. The club is yet to chalk out Amorim's succession plan, and for the time being they have allowed Darren Fletcher to oversee the team.

Advertisement

However, former United star Roy Keane feels that the club's next move should be the appointment of Eddie Howe since he has the experience of managing and has done good work at Newcastle in the past.

"I'd go with Eddie Howe. I like him. I like what he's done. He's managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they'll play good football. He has his critics, but I like what he's done at Newcastle. He's managed seven or 800 games. He's still a young man. I love his calmness. Maybe Man Utd need a little bit of that," said Keane on Sky Sports.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Ruben Amorim Set for Immediate Return After Manchester United Sacking, Linked With European Heavyweight

The Manager Crisis: Red Flag For Red Devils