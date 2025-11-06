Ruben Amorim Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Criticism: 'We Made A Lot Of Mistakes In The Past...'

Ruben Amorim has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar highlighted some major points in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

Ruben Amorim Opens Up On Cristiano Ronaldo's Comments

Ronaldo made a famous return to Manchester United in 2021, but due to some differences, he left the club on mutual consent the next year and then went on to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. Ronaldo stated that Amorim can't change things alone at the club and the Red Devils need to change a lot of things at Old Trafford, not the coach and players.

Ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur clash, Amorim has admitted that the club has made a lot of mistakes, but they are trying to change that. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, "He knows he has a huge impact in everything he said. What we need to focus on is the future.

"We know that we, as a club, made a lot of mistakes in the past, but we are trying to change that. So let's not focus on what happened.

“Let's focus on what we are doing now, and we are doing that. We are changing a lot of things in the structure, the way we do things, that we want the players to behave. We are doing that, and we are improving.”

Manchester United Continue Their Rebuild Under Ruben Amorim